Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6 Receives Android 10 Update

Samsung Galaxy J6 has received One UI 2.0 update, an Android 10 based firmware. At the same time, an online-only variant Samsung Galaxy On6 also received the same update.

The Galaxy J6 first received an Android 10 update in April, but it was only available to selected regions. This time, the new update is available worldwide, bringing the new June 2020 security patch. On this update, users will have new features such as dark mode, smoother animations, and many more. Both phones were launched in 2018 with Android 8 and received an Android 9 update a year later.

According to a screenshot published by SamMobile, the Android 10 over-the-air (OTA) update for the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6 carries the build number J600GDXU6CTF4. The update will take up to 1.43 GB of memory.

Once available, Galaxy J6 users in India will get a notification for the update. Users can also check the availability manually by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.