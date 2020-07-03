Hints on Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s battery has been spotted on Korea’s certification body. This model as an upgrade to the Galaxy M31, even though Samsung has not released details about it.

Safety Korea, a South Korean certification body published a photo of the latest phone battery, with model number EB-BM317ABY. The battery pack appears to be 6,000mAh capacity. The Safety Korea site announced that they authorized the battery on July 1.

Specifications

Some rumors suggest the specification of the Samsung Galaxy M31s. An octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC will power the phone, the same chipset for the Galaxy M31. This phone will also include a 6GB RAM.

This update will also include at least 128GB of built-in storage, AMOLED display, and four rear cameras. The primary camera itself will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For the OS, it will run on Android 10 with the latest One UI. However, Samsung has not confirmed these features and users might have to wait several months before it is being official.