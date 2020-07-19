Ahead of its launch next month, more leaked Galaxy Note 20 is circulating on the internet. One of them is a video that displays the form of 3D Galaxy Note 20 rendering.



The appearance of the Galaxy Note 20 in this video is not much different from the leaked Galaxy Note 20 some time back. The front view is still the same as the Galaxy Note 10. The camera hole or punch hole is embedded in the top side of the screen, right in the middle.

However, judging from this video, the design of the Galaxy Note 20 is flatter. Another remark is the body edges are not as curvy as its predecessor. However, the bezel or screen frame is still very thin. While the back there is a camera module that is similar to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus.

The module is identical to the leak that had appeared on Samsung’s official website some time ago, according to 9to5 Google, Sunday (7/19/2020).

Galaxy Note 20 to Have Two Models

In addition to design, Galaxy Note 20 specifications have been circulating in cyberspace in recent months. According to rumors, there will be two models that will launch namely Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The regular version has a landscape span of 6.7 inches. For the ‘ultra’ version, it will have a landscape screen of 6.9 inches. Both will still have AMOLED type screens but with the addition of new features namely a refresh rate of 120 Hz, as in the Galaxy S20.

For processors, the Galaxy Note 20 reportedly will have Exynos 992 or Snapdragon 865 chipsets. However, this information can be valid only on August 5 when Samsung actually releases the product.

Chances are, Samsung will hold an online launch event, given that the Covid-19 pandemic has not subsided yet. While waiting for the launch event to arrive, the leaked video of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 3D can be seen in the following video.