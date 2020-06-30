Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will use SD865+, Camera Auto-Focus Issues Resolved

Samsung has fixed the main camera problem of the Galaxy S20 Ultra for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20. The main camera resolution is 108 MP, a massive size for a phone.

A lot of users found that the high-resolution camera’s focus is slower than the 12 MP camera on Galaxy S20/S20+. This problem occurs mainly in a lower light situation and occasionally misses altogether. The camera sensor is lack of dual-pixel phase-detect autofocus. This can be the reason for the reduced performance of the autofocus.

A reliable source, IceUniverse, reported that the issues have been fixed on Galaxy Note 20 series 108 MP camera. The solution can be either adding the dual-pixel PDAF or another way. Samsung has yet clarified the bug fixing mechanism.

Another remark is the Galaxy Note 20 series will have Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Other devices with the similar processors are the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy Flip Z 5G. Samsung will launch these devices at the end of this year.

Last year’s Galaxy Note 10 series used a Snapdragon 855, instead of the 855+. Samsung might use its custom Exynos 922 for some of the Galaxy Note 20 series. However, the company has not announced the marketplace for this specific device.