Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receives OTA Update, Including July Security Patch

Galaxy S20 Series received large attention since its launching, in the first quarter of 2020. As a Samsung flagship smartphone, the company has updated the series’ firmware multiple times. The recent update includes July Android Security Patch. This is a quick update by Samsung, considering the company is one of the last companies to provide updates.

This update has a build number G98XNKSU1ATFD and takes up around 381 MB of memory. This latest build improves the camera, providing a more professional usage and result. According to the changelog, the quality of digitally zoomed images has been improved. The camera updates also provide an improved video stabilization, making smoother result when used while moving. Also, the voice recording app can record audio from a Bluetooth device’s microphone.

As per today, users in South Korea have confirmed the release for the update. One user published a screenshot of update notification. Users can manually check for the latest available updates opening Settings, selecting Software Update, and navigate to Download and Install.