Samsung Revealed Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Samsung just released Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G with model number SM-T976B, but still limited to Germany. Even though the page did not publish the detail about the Tab S7, this information is enough to confirm the availability of this product.

According to sources, the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G will be power by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The tab will have 9,800 to 10,000 mAh battery. For the display, it will have a 12.4-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Samsung is preparing to announce its latest flagship devices series. The South Korean company will host an event in August, announcing the new Galaxy Note20 series. They will also release the innovative flip screen phone, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the highly-anticipated Galaxy Fold 2.