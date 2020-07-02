Samsung Soon Updates Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and A 8.0 to Android 10

Samsung has updated almost all eligible Galaxy smartphones to its latest OS, Android 10. Now, the company is focusing on bringing the OS updates to its tablets.

Samsung has released its Android 10 update for the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab S5e in recent weeks. This time, it is Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and the Galaxy Tab A 9.0 to receive this update. Samsung launched both models in 2019.

Currently, the update is available for the LTE variants (SM-T515 and SM-P205) of the two tablets. Users with the Wi-Fi variants might expect a few days before the update for their model released. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is getting firmware version T515XXU4BTFK and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is being updated to version P205DXU5BTFB. Both devices are getting the July 2020 security patch with their respective updates.

As per today, the company has not given details on which UI version the update will be. The company updated the Galaxy Tab S series with One UI 2.1. However, it might not be the case for the Tab A series as they are targeted for the lower-cost market. If you have these models updated, let us know by commenting on this post.

To check if the Android 10 update is available for your Tab A 10.1 or Tab A 8.0, open the tablet’s Settings app. In the Setting, select Software Update, and tap Download and install. However, if the update isn’t available right away, you might want to try checking again after some time.