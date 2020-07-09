Samsung Starts Manufacturing “Made for India” Smartwatches

Samsung on Thursday announced that the tech giant has started manufacturing smartwatches in India at its Noida facility as part of its ‘Make in India’ efforts.

The South Korean company also launched a new 4G-enabled smartwatch priced at Rs. 28,490. The plan is to manufacture this smartwatch locally, most probably in Noida. However, the company did not provide details about its manufacturing capacity or investment in this facility.

“The Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It’s also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the ‘Make for India’ program,” Samsung India Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Mohandeep Singh said in a statement.

In June 2017, Samsung announced a Rs 4,915 crore investment. This investment aims to double the manufacturing capacity for smartphones and refrigerators at its Noida (Uttar Pradesh) plant. A year later, the tech giant planned to double its handset production capacity in India to 120 million units per year by 2020.

According to the statement, the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition adds to Samsung’s 4G smartwatch range that comprises three sizes. The three sizes are 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. The smartwatch also has two unique design templates (elegant classic and modern minimalistic). This model will be available starting from July 11.

Samsung sales 18 “made in India” smartwatches between Rs 19,990-35,990.