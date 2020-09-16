Sandra Bullock Marriage Rumors: Actress had a Secret Wedding with Boyfriend?

Bullock has dressed up as a bride in The Proposal in a silk 1930s-style dress that belonged to her fiancé’s grandmother. In this rumoured reality, however, Bullock dressed in a designer white dress with a tiara. Miss Congeniality actress was walked down the aisle by her 10-year-old son Louis and 8-year-old daughter Laila. The newlyweds would allegedly take the road in an RV for an epic cross-country trip for their honeymoon.

The greatest thing about a rumour is that you get to know so much about yourself that you didn’t know in the first place.

This story about Sandra Bullock getting married is untrue. The Two Weeks Notice actor did celebrate her birthday with some of her close buddies, but there was no wedding.

Bullock’s ex-model boyfriend Bryan Randall isn’t going to become her husband anytime soon. The Gravity star had stated that she isn’t looking to get married and is perfectly fine with how things are between the two of them.

Bullock, who has won an Oscar for The Blind Side, at age 55 is way more pleased and fulfilled than we could ever hope to be in our own entire lives. Although we could all do with a beholding sight of Sandra Bullock dressed as a bride, a happily-ever-after doesn’t always have to mean marriage.