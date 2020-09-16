Sandra Bullock Marriage Rumors: Actress had a Secret Wedding with Boyfriend?

Did Sandra Bullock finally marry her long term boyfriend? Was her birthday party a front for a secret wedding ceremony?
Sandra Bullock and boyfriend, Bryan Randall supposedly got married on her birthday in July. The Speed actress wed Randall in a confidential ceremony at the couple’s Los Angeles home.
Only a handful of friends and family attended the event. The Bird Box star would later have a bigger bash in Texas. Where several A-list celebrities including George and Amal Clooney, and Julia Roberts will reportedly be in attendance.
Bullock has dressed up as a bride in The Proposal in a silk 1930s-style dress that belonged to her fiancé’s grandmother. In this rumoured reality, however, Bullock dressed in a designer white dress with a tiara. Miss Congeniality actress was walked down the aisle by her 10-year-old son Louis and 8-year-old daughter Laila. The newlyweds would allegedly take the road in an RV for an epic cross-country trip for their honeymoon.
The greatest thing about a rumour is that you get to know so much about yourself that you didn’t know in the first place.
This story about Sandra Bullock getting married is untrue. The Two Weeks Notice actor did celebrate her birthday with some of her close buddies, but there was no wedding.
Bullock’s ex-model boyfriend Bryan Randall isn’t going to become her husband anytime soon. The Gravity star had stated that she isn’t looking to get married and is perfectly fine with how things are between the two of them.
Bullock, who has won an Oscar for The Blind Side, at age 55 is way more pleased and fulfilled than we could ever hope to be in our own entire lives. Although we could all do with a beholding sight of Sandra Bullock dressed as a bride, a happily-ever-after doesn’t always have to mean marriage.