Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Divorce Rumours: SJP Leaving Husband For Hugh Grant?

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick ending their 23-year-old marriage? The prime cause for this rift is Parker’s friendship with the Notting Hill actor, Hugh Grant.

The Cable Guy star reportedly learnt about a secret meeting between his wife and Grant. He flipped out when an unnamed friend accidentally slipped up and revealed about the duo’s meet up. This rendezvous supposedly took place when Hugh was starring in a play on the West End stage in London.

Parker and Grant’s history

Grant and Parker first starred together in the thriller Extreme Measures in 1996. They later got together again for the comedy Did You Hear About The Morgans?

In an interview, the Two Weeks Notice actor spoke about Parker–

“I find her funny and eccentric. She has strange appetites. I’ve never seen anyone eat like that. You can put anything in front of her and it’s gone in four seconds. She’s half-woman, half-locust. And she’s tiny. It’s freakish.”

The married couple allegedly had an epic fight over the matter. So bad that Parker threatened to pack her bags and leave. It was also said that the couple’s relationship had been rocky for a while. Apparently, even when they are living under one roof, it’s like they are living separate lives.

Parker-Broderick Marriage Truth

The truth, however, is nowhere near it. Neither did the lovely couple have a fight, nor was their marriage rocky. A spokesperson for the Sex and the City actress dismissed the reports as completely absurd.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the beach with husband Matthew Broderick in the Hamptons. pic.twitter.com/1MVjTsuy0Z — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP_Daily) August 24, 2020

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary together. Sarah Jessica Parker married the Godzilla actor Matthew Broderick on May 19, 1997. In Manhattan’s Lower East Side, in a ceremony officiated by Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick Kraft, an Episcopal priest. The couple had been introduced by one of Parker’s brothers at the Naked Angels theatre company, where Parker and Broderick both performed.