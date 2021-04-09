Shrek 5 Latest Update: All You Need To Know About The Movie Franchise’s Upcoming Instalment

Shrek brought a major change in the landscape of animated films, in 2001, when it premiered. It was swiftly followed by Shrek 2 in 2002, Shrek the Third in 2007, and most recently Shrek Forever After in 2010. Shrek 5 was announced all the way back in 2016, but news of its development has been quiet in the years since.
Currently in development, the fifth installment in the popular franchise has had a difficult time of it, but fans will be excited to know that, as of now, it’s still happening. Despite alterations in direction and storylines, it seems to finally be coming out of purgatory for a release sometime in 2022.
Shrek 5 Could Be An Origin Story
When Shrek was still a Dreamworks IP, Jeffrey Katzenberg once spoke of the fifth film, in what would be the final chapter of the franchise, as an origin story that dove into “how Shrek came to be in the swamp”, and would provide even greater insight into his character.
The Original Cast Will Be Back
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz had stated that they’ll do another Shrek film whenever it’s finally ready, which is an impressive commitment for actors who have had to wait a decade to get their wish.
The Script Has Been Ready For Years
He’s only explained that the script is personal and means a lot to him. If the script is even more than a few years old it will most likely need to go through some revisions, since so many members of the creative team can change, even the attached director and stars.
Production Is Currently Stalled
Studios can proceed with their scheduled productions provided they can afford the cost of rapid viral testing being administered daily to their crew, a concern that Universal Studios may very well be weighing.
More than ever, it’s looking more likely that if the film doesn’t even begin production until 2021, that it won’t be released until 2022. It’s difficult to say whether or not fan interest in the film will continue to mount with each new release date change.
The Fifth Instalment Was Almost Live-Action
Given the disastrous reception of a film like Cats, in which humanoid-looking anthropomorphic cats greatly disturbed viewers, it’s clear that no one would have wanted to see a live-action Shrek film with a CGI version of Donkey and Eddie Murphy fused together.
It Was Almost Cancelled Entirely
However, because a consensus has yet to be reached concerning exactly what the film will be about and how it will be presented, it may have passed the danger of being cancelled but it may be put into developmental purgatory in perpetuity.