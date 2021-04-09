Shrek 5 Latest Update: All You Need To Know About The Movie Franchise’s Upcoming Instalment

Shrek brought a major change in the landscape of animated films, in 2001, when it premiered. It was swiftly followed by Shrek 2 in 2002, Shrek the Third in 2007, and most recently Shrek Forever After in 2010. Shrek 5 was announced all the way back in 2016, but news of its development has been quiet in the years since.

Currently in development, the fifth installment in the popular franchise has had a difficult time of it, but fans will be excited to know that, as of now, it’s still happening. Despite alterations in direction and storylines, it seems to finally be coming out of purgatory for a release sometime in 2022.

Shrek 5 Could Be An Origin Story

An angry misanthrope, Shrek preferred to live in his swamp and eschew interaction with others, until a talking donkey and a quest to save a princess derailed his plans to die miserable and alone. But how did he come to live in his swamp and hate people so much?

When Shrek was still a Dreamworks IP, Jeffrey Katzenberg once spoke of the fifth film, in what would be the final chapter of the franchise, as an origin story that dove into “how Shrek came to be in the swamp”, and would provide even greater insight into his character.

The Original Cast Will Be Back

Since the release of Shrek Forever After in 2010, the original cast has been ready and waiting to continue the further adventures of Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and the rest of the colorful inhabitants of the Kingdom of Duloc .

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz had stated that they’ll do another Shrek film whenever it’s finally ready, which is an impressive commitment for actors who have had to wait a decade to get their wish.

The Script Has Been Ready For Years

The writer of such acclaimed comedies as Boss Baby an the Austin Powers franchise has had a script for the latest Shrek film ready for the last several years. Michael McCullers has even mentioned it a few times in interviews but stated very little about the actual plot. Boss BabyAustin PowersShrek

He’s only explained that the script is personal and means a lot to him. If the script is even more than a few years old it will most likely need to go through some revisions, since so many members of the creative team can change, even the attached director and stars.

Production Is Currently Stalled

Like many projects in Hollywood, the Covid-19 pandemic stalled production on Shrek 5, with information about its continuing time table vague. It was scheduled to go into production in 2020 but it looks as though that won’t be a possibility until 2021. Shrek 5,

Studios can proceed with their scheduled productions provided they can afford the cost of rapid viral testing being administered daily to their crew, a concern that Universal Studios may very well be weighing.

More than ever, it’s looking more likely that if the film doesn’t even begin production until 2021, that it won’t be released until 2022. It’s difficult to say whether or not fan interest in the film will continue to mount with each new release date change.

The Fifth Instalment Was Almost Live-Action

Several years ago, there were rumors circling Shrek 5 that it was going to be made into a live-action film, based in part on the success of Disney creating live-action remakes of their popular animated films. Ultimately this idea wasn’t pushed forward, something fans can be happy about.

Given the disastrous reception of a film like Cats, in which humanoid-looking anthropomorphic cats greatly disturbed viewers, it’s clear that no one would have wanted to see a live-action Shrek film with a CGI version of Donkey and Eddie Murphy fused together.

It Was Almost Cancelled Entirely

Due to the continuing debate about whether or not the fifth installment in the franchise should be a reboot, a sequel, a remake, or a live-action film was almost cancelled entirely. Luckily, its creators had enough storylines and character concepts to stretch across five films to complete the franchise. Shrek 5character concepts

However, because a consensus has yet to be reached concerning exactly what the film will be about and how it will be presented, it may have passed the danger of being cancelled but it may be put into developmental purgatory in perpetuity.