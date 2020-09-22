Shrek 5 Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers: New Shrek Story with a Different Twist on the Way

Shrek 5 release date will be announced soon as the movie is expected to go on the floors soon. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the fifth Shrek movie for the past five years but there are no official updates. Many of the Shrek fans are worried that the next sequel is canceled due to the lack of any Shrek related content.

However, it is not true as NBCUniversal has big plans for Shrek 5 after taking over the Dreamworks animation studios. The movie franchise will be revived, rebooted and expanded into different forms of media and entertainment. Here are more details on Shrek 5 release date, trailer, spoilers and other updates on the movie.

Shrek 5 Trailer and Release Date

Shrek 5 trailer should be out around next Christmas as movie trailers are generally released a year before the theatrical premiere. It is reported that the filming for the fifth Shrek movie will start near the end of this year as animation projects of such high level take time.

The voice recording for the characters is one of the last processes and hence Shrek 5 cast have no need to hurry at the moment. As per the reports, Shrek 5 release date is set as September 2022 and the movie will release across the theaters worldwide.

Shrek 5 Reboot Spoilers and Storyline

Shrek 5 reboot is the current name given to the fifth movie as reports say it won’t be a direct sequel. However, it is not exactly sure whether the next Shrek movie will be a hard reboot or soft reboot of the storyline. Some of the rumors suggest that it will have the characters from the original movies set in a different timeline.

Shrek 5 could focus on Shrek and Donkey adjusting to the modern world with gadgets and technology. While some other theories are claiming that the Shrek reboot will focus on Shrek and Fiona’s kids and have a time jump involved. One thing is sure that Shrek 5 will have a lot of twists and turns that fans will love.