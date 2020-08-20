Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, who have been in a relationship since 2017, have decided to give their relationship a break. Recently, a rumors come that Scott and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian are enjoying in Idaho with their pals.

An insider said,

Things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacating with her.

The insider also said that Richie has become more independent of Scott.

The source said they are still in touch and have met each other several times in last month, but are not close as before.

The couple previously ended their relationship in May. However, just after two months they decided to give their relationship a second chance.

A source said,

Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship.

Another source also said that a two month break helped in betterment of their relationship. Meanwhile, on Monday Scott commented on a photo of his ex-girlfriend. In the picture she was seen wearing a silver one-piece swimsuit.

“Lake ya,” she captioned the photo, to which Scott replied, “what a lake er.”

During the weekend, Scott shared a plenty of photos and videos from their trip on his official Instagram Account.

According to sources, Kourtney played a crucial role in the pair recent split. Things are always tensed between them when Scott goes away without her.