Sofia Richie, Scott Disick Breakup Rumors: Couple’s Relationship to End in Misery?

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reunited last month, just two months after they split.

However, the gaps in their relationship have not filled yet. The pair romance faded with time. In the month of May, the pair decided to end their three-year old relationship. They are technically ‘split’ but Sofia was not able to forget his memories.

Another source claimed that “Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship after reconciliation

The two gave their relationship a second chance, they have back together again. But this time there romance is faded and are not doing well as a couple.

A source also claimed that the pair’s main priority is not their relationship but something else.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ‘Don’t Plan on Getting Back Together’ Right Now: Source https://t.co/t8GVpFdbrn — People (@people) June 10, 2020

What is the difference between their priorities

Everyone one can see, these days Scott Disick topmost priority are his children. He has been also spotted spending quality time with them and his previous patner Kourtney Kardashian as they are co-parenting.

The family’s latest outing was on a beach in Santa Barbara and Malibu. Scott celebrated his 37th birthday in Utah with his family.

Sofia Richie have been busy with her own things, but she spends some quality time with Scott whenever she gets free time.

Does this mean Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GVZOwRUsMb — Clevver News (@ClevverTV) July 7, 2020

They do everything to make things work for their relationship. On the celebration of July 4, Scott and Sofia were spotted together. It is rumored that they back together as Sofia shared a picture of herself at Scott’s residence.