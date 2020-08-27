Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Rumors: How the Couple saved their Marriage?

It’s been five years since Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello tied the knot. Their fifth anniversary is approaching and Joe Manganiello shared his feelings. In one of his recent interviews, he talked about his wife Sofia and gave tribute to her.

Decision of marrying Sofia Vergara

Joe revealed that Sofia had his trust immediately. Sofia also felt the same for him. The Magic Mike star said that both of them would put each other ahead of themselves if need be. He said that he would always put his wife’s wishes above his own and so would Sofia do for him.

#CelebrityRealEstate #SofiaVergara Bought Barry Bonds' Former 90210 Estate The star couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have snagged the former Beverly Hills mansion of the baseball legend Barry Bonds, the Los Angeles Times reported. pic.twitter.com/uMcb3lm8kU — Paul Argueta (@talktopaul_com) August 11, 2020

Joe said that marrying Sofia was the best decision of his life. His instincts were totally correct and the actress has proven this time and again.

Quality time spent together in the lockdown

Sofia and Joe spent the lockdown together and it was an opportunity for them to spend some quality time together. The Archenemy actor used this time to introduce his wife to some amazing series and shows which were his favorite.

They watched some shows including Mad Men and The Sopranos. Sofia really liked them and thought that The Sopranos was totally brilliant. They somehow managed to watch the shows finding time out of their tight schedule. Joe is working to raise funds for Make-A-Wish America.

Six Years of Dating

In June this year, the couple celebrated their sixth year of dating. They also shared some pictures on Instagram. The two first met in May 2014 at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner. At that time, Sofia was with Nick Loeb, her then fiancé. Joe revealed that Sofia was her celebrity crush. So he took her number from Jesse Tyler, Sofia’s Modern Family co-star, when he got to know that she was single.