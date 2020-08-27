Song Joong Ki ‘Space Sweepers’ Updates: How South Korea’s first sci-fi movie was made?

Song Joong Ki’s new movie is set to release soon. This is going to be the very first sci-fi flick of South Korea. Looking at the video teasers, the movie seems at par with the Hollywood movies.

There is an interesting story behind Song Joong Ki in the movie. Apparently, he knew about the movie even before his marriage to Song Hye Kyo. During a recent online press conference, the actor revealed his story.

Behind the scene casting story

A press conference was held last week where Song Hye Kyo’s ex husband revealed that he knew about the project since 2001. At that time, he was filming A Werewolf Boy written by Jo Hung Hee. Jo Hung is also the writer and director of Space Sweepers.

He said that he knew about the movie’s concept since that time and was interested in it since the beginning. Song Joong Ki knew that it was the first of its kind in South Korea.

The actor said,

Even while we were filming ‘A Werewolf Boy’ nine years ago, I’d heard that he (Jo Sung Hee) was preparing for a space-themed sci-fi film. I thought the concept of space junk was new, and I was attracted to the challenge in making South Korea’s first space-themed sci-fi film.

Origin of the space-themed movie

It’s been a decade since Director Jo first confirmed Space Sweepers. He said that he came up with the idea after he heard the news of the growing junks in space.

Jo Sung Hee said,