Spider-Man: No Way Home; Title For The Third Movie Revealed; Will Tobey Maguire Be In It?

Spider-Man 3 title has finally been announced. In a hilarious prank on Instagram by the main cast of the movie franchise, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon unveiled some fake hilarious titles for the upcoming Spider-Man film. Soon after, Marvel officially announced the title for the film: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

BREAKING: The final official title for the next #SpiderMan movie has been announced (for real this time): SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME pic.twitter.com/tb5QgZmcLb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been in production for just about a year now. Marvel has been providing steady updates for the upcoming film. As of now, the Spider-Man No Way Home release date has been set for December 17, 2021. However, Marvel has been pushing back their film properties due to the ongoing pandemic since releasing in this business environment would be detrimental to their profits. The Black Widow release date has also been pushed back to April 29.

Will Tobey Maguire be In Spider-Man 3?

While the actors and the crew involved in the film have been denying rumours that Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield are a part of the Spider-Man films, many leaks and spoilers reveal otherwise. While Marvel has made no official announcement of Tobey Maguire’s involvement it’s very likely that fans are going to see the actor reprise his role of Spider-Man in the upcoming film. There are a few reasons to believe this. One, WandaVision is effectively setting up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness is also going to delve into the Multiverse.

Marvel has also announced Doctor Strange is going to be a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sam Raimi (director of original Spider-Man films) is going to be directing the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. All signs point to a Spider-Man film that will have the Multiverse as the main plot, which effectively means Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man might show up.

Doctor Strange To Make An Appearence

The main cast of the film Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon gave the fans their first look at images from the upcoming film. All three of them posted a single photo on their Instagram showing stills from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first images show the three standing in what looks like Doctor Strange’s Sanctorum, as fans have been speculating. As the film comes closer to its release, fans will get more news and trailers from Marvel Studios and Disney. Benedict Cumberbatch will return as superhero Doctor Strange for the new part.

It is rumoured that actors Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, as well as Jamie Foxx, who is said to be reprising his role as Electro from the Andrew Garfield “Spider-Man” movies.