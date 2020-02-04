Star Wars Episode 10 in Works, Young Jedi Yoda, Sith Gods and More Details for New Prequel Movie

Star Wars Episode 10 could be a prequel set in times when Jedi master Yoda was young and fighting the Sith gods. The sources claim that the next Star Wars movie will be a prequel and will be set in the High Republic era. There are several reports indicating that Star Wars: Episode X will start filming soon in Pinewood Studios.

We all know there's going to be a Star Wars Episode X at some point. — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) December 16, 2019

There is a lot of new information about the next Star Wars movie and until official sources intervene, nothing can be verified and dismissed. Here is everything we know about Star Wars Episode 10 prequel featuring a young Jedi Yoda.

Star Wars Episode 10 Prequel Details

Star Wars Episode X or 10 will have the character of Yoda from the prequel movies as the main lead with events happening around. Since the Yoda species ages very slowly and is hundreds of years old, the movie is said to be set around 400 years ago before the events of the sequel trilogy.

Darth Bane will be one of the main villains in Episode 10 of Star Wars and he will establish the rule of two. The Sith in hiding will be attacking the Republic to gain power who are unaware of any such threats. As per the reports, there will be three types of main enemies, and one of them will be dark, ancient evils appearing in the form of Sith gods. Fans will also get to see a totally new avatar of Jedi Yoda who is at the peak of his physical form.

Star Wars Episode X Movie Rumors with Rey Skywalker

Star Wars Episode 10 other rumors are claiming that it will be another sequel story and take place after the events of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ movie. It is said that Rey will take the role of Rey Skywalker and teach the young generation of fighters in Jedi ways.

Rey only called herself “Rey Skywalker” at the end of the movie because she fully intended to loot everything she possibly could out of Luke’s old digs and she didn’t want that narc-looking lady giving her a hard time about it. — rubitistan tros spoilers (@rubitistan) January 4, 2020

Rey will be acting as the last Jedi in the new Star Wars movie and create a governing body in the galaxy to fight the unknown enemies. It will be interesting to see whether Star Wars Episode 10 will feature Jedi Yoda or Rey Skywalker.