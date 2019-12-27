Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Disney Plus, Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray Release Date

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have gotten bad critics review but audiences everywhere have loved the movie and it is doing great at the box-office and debuted with $175 million weekend collection. But many fans are not happy with the latest Star Wars movie and are waiting for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ digital release so that they can stream it online.

While most of the Star Wars movies are already on Disney plus, Netflix also has a hold over some of them. But the streaming platform for Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker is going to change things and here are the release date for Disney+, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray formats.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney Plus

Star Wars movies were sold by Lucas Films to Disney and they also made a deal with Netflix to stream the movie on smaller screens. But everything changed after Disney decided to come up with their own streaming platform, Disney plus and the status quo started to shift. Disney has not renewed any contract with Netflix but as per the older agreement, Star Wars movies released between 2016 and 2018 will be available till 2021 on the platform.

However, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is not bound by anything like that and will be exclusive to stream on Disney+ once it is released in digital format. There are also reports stating that ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ can have an early release date for Disney plus compared to other platforms and the latest Star Wars movie could be out on Disney+ in the first week of March 2020.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray Release Date

The Rise of Skywalker is running successfully in theaters worldwide and it would easily gross over a billion dollars and run at least for two months on big screens. It means the earlier Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker comes on a small screen would be after March 2020 or even April 2020. TROS could get a digital HD release date near March 26, 2020, and DVD, Blu-Ray will come out after two weeks and that would be April 10 or around in the next year.