Stranger Things Season 4 From Russia with Love Teaser: How is Jim Hopper Alive Explained?

Stranger Things Season 4 got a surprise teaser on Valentine’s day when Netflix revealed new footage titled, ‘From Russia With Love.’ While everyone was expecting that it will be cryptic and won’t reveal many details, the teaser trailer did the opposite and confused all the Stranger Things fans. There have been numerous fan theories regarding the fate of Jim Hopper where some thought he might be alive and others were convinced that the Sheriff is dead.

But the latest Stranger Things Season 4 teaser: From Russia With Love shows David Harbour’s character Jim Hopper as the shocking reveal. Here are the fan theories and predictions which explain how is Jim Hopper alive in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 4 Fan Theory: Jim Hopper is the American

Stranger Things Season 4 teaser starts with footage of snowy plains in Russia where soldiers are marching up and forcing chained up prisoners to dug up a railway track. As one of the Russian soldiers is passing, one of the prisoners is revealed as Jim Hopper who is now bald and clean shaved.

super excited to have Tom Wlaschiha in our Stranger Things family! pic.twitter.com/CjXMGWeA1e — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 14, 2020

Many fans are still confused over the ‘From Russia With Love’ trailer of Stranger Things but it just confirms the popular theory that ‘The American’ prisoner held by Russians is none other than Jim Hopper who was teleported to the other side of the world while trying to close the portal. Duffer brothers, the creators of this Netflix show explained the teaser themselves and confirmed the fan theory too.

Netflix finally confirmed who “the American” was from the Stranger Things Season 3 stinger after months of uncertainty. https://t.co/IYSuKHiWj0 pic.twitter.com/AGHLpOQkg4 — IGN (@IGN) February 15, 2020

We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper. Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things Season 4 Netflix Release Date

Stranger Things Season 4 release date has not been announced as of yet be Duffer Brothers or even by Netflix. Most of the speculations say that season 4 of Stranger Things will premiere in Summer 2020 on the streaming service. Based on the previous release schedule, Stranger Things Season 4 should be available to stream on Netflix from around June-July this year.