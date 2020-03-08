Stranger Things Season 4 New Cast and Characters reveals Major Plot Spoilers

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently filming and ten new characters have been cast revealing a lot of plot details. As per the reports, all the new characters in the latest installment of Stranger Things are between the ages of 18 and 25 hinting they will be mostly high school students and fresh adults.

There will be a lot of twists and turns in the fourth season of Stranger Things and it could even be the last and final season. Here is everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 4 new cast and characters and how it reveals major plot spoilers for the Netflix series.

Stranger Things Season 4 New Cast and Characters

Stranger Things Season 4 has cast several new characters and here is more information on their names, age and description.

Fred is 18-year-old, dorky, four-eyed kid with a love for journalism who is often off-putting to others and he will interact with Nancy and Jonathan.

Chrissy is 18-year-old uber-popular cheerleader type girl who is hiding a dark streak of pain and depression lurking under the surface due to her mother’s emotional abuse.

Vickie is an 18-year-old alternative girl with a cool style who often comes off as unapproachable but is actually pretty goofy.

Eddie is between age of 18 to 25, a nerd who is into Dungeons & Dragons too and can becomes Will’s new friend as other kids have moved on from the game.

Argyle will be a stoner and Jason will be a preppy and handsome rich jock in “Stranger Things” Season 4.

Angela is a 15-year-old queen bee who is a popular girl and also a diabolical bully and Jake is also 15-year-old who could be a jock or member of the basketball team

Dimitri is between the ages 40 and 49, is one of the guards assigned to watch over Hopper and will become friends with him over the course of the story.

Warden Hatch is in his 40s or 50s working as the head of a psychiatric hospital and Ms. Kelly is a 30 or 50-year-old kind-eyed high-school guidance counsellor in Stranger Things Season 4.

Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan in his 40s is an intimidating, intelligent, no-nonsense man, who doesn’t remember life before the military and believes brute force can solve just about any problem.

Stranger Things Season 4 Plot Spoilers and Theory

Stranger Things Season 4 plot will basically conclude everything and show the origin of Upside Down and Eleven’s powers. It will dwell deeper into the past and might even have some flashbacks, which will explain the reason behind every supernatural activity in Hawkins. Stranger Things Season 4 release date is not announced yet but it might premiere on Netflix in the second half of 2020.