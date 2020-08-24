Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Updates: Release Date, Gameplay, Villains

The trailer of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game titled ‘Kill the Justice League’ is finally out. Fans have been waiting eagerly for it. The trailer reveals the amazing look of the supervillain group. The action looks good in the trailer and the series’ high octane and playful pitch is also great.

The gameplay footage is not released yet, but it won’t release until 2022. Sefton Hill has given some details about the characters, release date, story and gameplay in the trailer. Here’s all that you need to know.

Release Date of Suicide Squad game

According to Rocksteady, the game is set to release in 2022. Given the pandemic crisis, it is a fair time frame for the game’s release. The game may be directly launched on Xbox Series X, PC and PS5 in 2022.

Playable Characters

The trailer reveal confirms four playable characters in the game. These include, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Deadshot. Each playable member will have his own weapons.

Quinn will have her signature baseball effect, while King Shark will have a huge gun and dual cleavers. Deadshot will be ready to face his enemies with a flame-spitting jetback and wrist cannons. We already know well about Captain Boomerang’s weapon.

Evil Superman in the Game

Superman in the game won’t be the usual. He will be ruthless, evil and thirsty for the blood of Task Force. Along with Superman, the Squid Squad will have to face a lot of anti-superheroes including Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Flash.

Cooperation of 1-4 players

According to Rocksteady, you can team up with upto four friends in Suicide Squad to face the evil anti-heroes. You will have the option of changing your player at your own will. The full squad will be available even if you play in single player mode.