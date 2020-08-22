Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are planning a Zoom Wedding in the COVID-19?

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn planning to elope? Is this rumor about the pop singer true? Let’s check.

Rushed Marriage

A source claims that Taylor wants to make a ‘swift’ leap down the aisle. Despite the ongoing pandemic crisis, Taylor is ready to go ahead and marry Joe. The two can’t wait to say ‘I do’ and are already planning their ‘quickie wedding’.

According to this source, the quick wedding ceremony will take only five minutes at most. The insider reports,

They’d plan something in the U.K. but with the travel ban in place, they’ve moved to plan B.

There might be wedding bells in Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's future 😍💍 pic.twitter.com/SDpxEsrsAK — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 6, 2019

Apparently, this plan B involves a possibility of a Zoom wedding or a secret ceremony in Nashville. Swift will have a massive wedding ceremony in future. But currently, she is ready for a small ceremony. The pop singer can’t wait to become Mrs. Alwyn.

Joe was afraid Taylor would be disappointed without the big white wedding, but she assured him that she doesn’t need a big show. So long as they have each other, that’s enough for her.

Let’s set the record straight

This story is a little contradictory to the earlier claims made by this tabloid. It was earlier claimed that Blake Lively was given the task of organizing Swift and Alwyn’s wedding. It was also rumored that the two have been secretly engaged for six months already.

However, the tabloid has no evidence to back any of it. Clearly, the tabloid has no proper proof and trying to sell rumors about the pop singer.