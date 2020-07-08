Tesla Cybertruck Release Date and Features

Tesla unveiled the Cyberturck several months ago, but fans should wait for an upcoming announcement before it goes on sale. The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has published several details about the electric pickup’s size, features, and design.

Tesla Cybertruck Production

Tesla first announced Cybertruck last November, but it does not seem that this car will go on sale really soon. Even though Tesla normally releases a car in less than a year after the announcement, it might not be the case for this one.

In the official purchase page of Tesla Cybertruck, customers will be able to choose among the three confirmed versions of the futuristic pickup. The three models are a single motor rear-wheel drive for $39,900, dual-motor all-wheel drive for $49,900, and tri-motor all-wheel drive for $69,900.

Tesla expects to start production in late 2021. However, fans must have been familiar with the change of the timeline from Tesla. So, we need to wait for Elon Musk to announce it on his Twitter, as always.

Elon Musk Explains Cybertruck’s Dimension and Features

Elon Musk said the company is planning to downsize Cybertruck’s dimension by 5%. However, Musk later mentioned that it is impossible to achieve after consulting with Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen. He then added the possibility of Tesla launching a smaller electric truck in the future.

Another feature of Tesla Cybertruck is bulletproof. “Because it’s bad**s and super cool. … We want to be the leader in apocalypse technology,” said Musk. Elon Musk has always been excited by futuristic, or perhaps unique, designs and features.