Tesla’s Shares Spiked, Elon Musk’s Welath Passed Warren Buffet’s

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a shocking news recently. The eccentric genius passed Warren’s ranking as the seventh rich person in the world.

The wealth of CEO Tesla has risen by more than $ 6 billion since last Friday. Tesla’s shares also jumped 10.8% to USD1,544 per share, with a market value of USD286.5 billion.

Elon is currently a major shareholder of SpaceX which is a private US space transportation company. Warren’s wealth fell because he donated nearly $ 3 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to charity. The plan, most of his wealth will be given to philanthropic ventures.

Tesla’s shares have risen more than 500% over the past 12 months and it exceeds the value of every company listed on the S&P 500.

The electric car company, Tesla became the most valuable company in the world. For the first time in history, the US-based company made it to the list of the world’s top 25 carmakers by market value and topped Toyota.

