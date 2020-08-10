The Curse Of Oak Island Season 8 Renewed or Canceled: Updates on the Future of Show

The seventh season of The Curse of Oak Island seems to be a promising one, full of drama and excitement. Viewers are looking forward to watching more episodes in this season, especially as rumors about this being the final season of the show heat up. It will be interesting to see what the endless efforts of Rick and Marty on the Nova Scotia Island finally turn out to be!

The Curse Of Oak Island Season 7: The Story

The latest season of the show seems to be the lock of the doors holding several secrets and mysteries of the past few seasons! Over the past few seasons, there have been some mysteries that have just built up but have yet to be resolved. If this is indeed the last season, we will get many answers as the episodes progress.

Exclusive new pic of Rick and Marty Lagina from #CurseOfOakIsland Season 7 — with just ONE WEEK to go before the premiere! @CurseOfOak https://t.co/xQ6ETIDTWB — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) October 29, 2019

The Lagina Brothers and their teams have already accomplished a lot in Season 6. Hence speculations of season 7 bringing them to their ultimate treasure have been in the air for a while now. It has even been pointed out that the greatest mystery of the Money Pit and the Oak Island will soon be unveiled. All thanks to the several clues and hints that point towards the existence and location of the precious gems!

Will this be the Last Season?

Certain rumors also state The Curse Of Oak Island Season 7 as the final season of the show. One of the main reasons behind these speculations is the fact that there’s a lot of hype behind the treasure being unveiled in The Curse Of Oak Island Season 7 – which will basically mean that the show has come to an end.

The show is already on-air and the first episode came out on the 5th of November. As of now, there’s no word on when we can expect the series finale, but going by the usual schedules of the recent seasons, the show should be over by April/May 2020.