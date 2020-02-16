The Elder Scrolls 6 Major Release Date Update Confirmed by Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer could soon be released as Bethesda as preparing for the biggest game expo of this year. The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2020 is one of the premier game events where gaming studios and tech companies reveal their upcoming consoles, titles and products.

E3 2020 Game Reveal Predictions. • Breath Of The Wild 2

• Elder Scrolls 6

• New Assassin's Creed

E3 2020 Game Reveal Predictions include Halo Infinite.

E3 2020 list of attending companies is out and it included Bethesda who could steal the show at the expo. There are reports that Bethesda will launch the trailer of much-awaited ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ game at E3 2020 happening in June at Los Angeles.

Bethesda will launch ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ Trailer at E3 2020

E3 2020 has come up with a new slogan ‘Everybody Plays’ and will take place on June 9, 2020, at the Los Angeles Stadium. The official E3 website is yet to reveal the list of attending parties but several big names have been revealed including Bethesda, Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, SEGA, Capcom, Take-Two, Warner Bros, Amazon game Studios, and Bandai Namco.

The first list of participating companies at E3 2020 has been published. It will be updated with additional attendees in the future. Sony has already confirmed it's not attending this year.

The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield are the games in development at Bethesda Studios and they can reveal the first look and trailer for both of them. Fans have been long asking for updates on Elder Scrolls VI and the Bethesda will finally treat them with a new trailer at E3 2020 event.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date and Features Details

The Elder Scrolls 6 will bring a lot of new features including new maps, weapons, characters, and gameplay style. There will be new features for homebuilding or Town Creation, where players could create their own cites on treetops in Valenwood. Skyrim Grandma is also confirmed to have an NPC character based on her in the sixth Elder Scrolls game. Bethesda will release Starfield this year or the next and within a few months, ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ could be launched around 2021 to the earliest.