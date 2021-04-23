The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is here. Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles, the series follows the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

What To Expect In Episode 6 Of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

Sam will finally become Captain America, the first to be worth of Steve Rogers’ legacy. He has struggled with the question whether he can be the one to follow Rogers in his footsteps. Over the course of his journey in the show, it is clear he is, and he knows it. He also understands Isaiah’s reservations, but thinks he can overcome them.

Bucky and he will reunite at least once more to counter the Flag-Smashers and John Walker. Bucky is more at peace with the murders he committed under Hydra’s influence and mind-control. He will meet the families of victims to give them a sense of closure, and getting solace in return. That would be his therapy.

Flag-Smashers have been painted as sympathetic villains with causes that can be called noble, but they are also not averse to violence. And for that reason they need to be stopped. Many of them are also Super Soldiers so that might potentially create problems. What about Karli? Will she die or will she be redeemed by Sam? Latter is more likely.

John Walker, we fear, is beyond salvation. He was last seen building his own Cap shield in a nod to his identity of US Agent from comics. He also has the support of some shady people as Valentina said. He is also vengeful against Karli and her friends. He would also not appreciate Sam becoming Captain America.

The stage is set for an exhilarating finale. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie on #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier set pic.twitter.com/LgEJsoVvcb — the falcon and the winter soldier updates (@sambuckyseries) April 22, 2021

Release Date

Episode 6 is now available on April 23th, 2021 at —