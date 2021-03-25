The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Release Schedule And Spoilers; Will There Be A Second Season?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Marvel’s newest show after a successful run of WandaVision. The show will slot right into WandaVision’s Friday night spot, pairing Marvel heroes Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a globe-trotting, buddy comedy adventure. First episode of the series finally arrived last Friday on Disney Plus.

However, unlike WandaVision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn’t premiere with two episodes on the same day. It’ll release an episode a week, with the sixth and final arriving in the third week of April. While this is fewer episodes than the Wanda and Vision sitcom, the expected episode runtime gives you a little extra, varying from 40 to 50 minutes.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens as most watched series premiere ever on @DisneyPlus. Read more: https://t.co/zOV82JKHV3 pic.twitter.com/meBBARQrJ6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 22, 2021

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Release Schedule

Episode 1 : Available now.

Available now. Episode 2: Available March 26 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT

Available March 26 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT Episode 3: Available April 2 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 2 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 4: Available April 9 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 9 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 5: Available April 16 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 16 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 6: Available April 23 — midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

What Will Happen In TFATWS?

The show marks the second series in the ever-evolving Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show centers on Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, taking over the Captain America’s shield. And Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, grappling with 21st century life without his star-spangled pal Steve Rogers. On top of that, the pair team up on a globe-trotting mission to take down an anarchist group called the Flag-Smashers.

Daniel Brühl will return as Baron Zemo, wearing his traditional purple mask from the comics. Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter, aka Peggy’s niece and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Wyatt Russell plays John F. Walker/US Agent, the US government’s militaristic successor to Captain America. Plus, Don Cheadle appears as War Machine.

Will There Be A Second Season?

Loki, the upcoming series starring, yep, Loki, already has a second season in development. However, no word on whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going the same way yet.