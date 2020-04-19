The Last Kingdom Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers: Netflix Plans for Season 5 Revealed

The Last Kingdom Season 4 is coming soon on Netflix and fans of the historical British drama are excited to see something in the Coronavirus lockdown. The fourth season of the show is already gaining much attraction and fans on Twitter are sharing how eager they are to watch it.

This is no time for snoozing, chaps! There's #TheLastKingdom Season 4 to prepare for! pic.twitter.com/6yZvP1pW3s — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) April 15, 2020

There are also rumors that Netflix is planning to renew “The Last Kingdom” for Season 5. Here is everything you need to know about The Last Kingdom Season 5 release date, trailer, plot spoilers and Netflix plans for Season 5.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 Trailer and Release Date

The Last Kingdom Season 4 trailer was released on April 12 via YouTube and fans have an amazing response for the show. The same trailer also mentions the release date along with other information about the show. The Last Kingdom Season 4 will release on Sunday, April 26 on Netflix and all the episodes will come out together so fans can binge-watch the entire show. It has not been revealed but based on the previous installments, Season 4 of The Last Kingdom will have a total of 10 Episodes.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 Plot Spoilers

There are a lot of plot spoilers out about the fourth season based on the trailer and source book which the show is based on. The Last Kingdom Season 4 will feature events from The Pagon Lord book which means there will be a leap of 10 years in the future. Aelfric alliance is fractured and it means there will be a huge war as it is a good time for Uthred to attack. There are also chances that the children of Uthred are features as “The Last Kingdom” will have a time skip.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Netflix Plans

Netflix is yet to renew “The Last Kingdom” Season 5 but given the huge popularity of the show, it will have more seasons for sure. There is so much more story left to tell and 10 episodes in the fourth season won’t be enough to cover the major events from the book series. Netflix will generally wait for two to three weeks and check viewer ratings and response for the current season and renew The Last Kingdom for another season very soon.