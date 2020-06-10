The Mandalorian Season 2 Major Spoilers revealed by Director Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming soon on Disney+ and the creator Jon Favreau has shared some important details about the show. It seems that the second season of The Mandalorian won’t be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic as the principal photography and filming were complete before the lockdown happened.

Fans are looking forward to the adventures of the masked bounty hunter and Baby Yoda where they go from planets to planets and face the Star Wars villains. Here are more details on “The Mandalorian” season 2 major spoilers shared by Director Jon Favreau and when will the show stream on Disney plus.

Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian Season 2 Filming and Production

Jon Favreau recently attended the ATX Television Festival virtually where the 53 years old director shared important updates on The Mandalorian Season 2. The director revealed that the crew was able to complete the filming for the second season before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and they are now completing the editing process by following the guidelines and the new systems set up by the company management at Disney.

Jon Favreau says #TheMandalorian S2 will still release in October 'We’ve been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and all of the post-production remotely' (via @ATXFestival) pic.twitter.com/bohiMNUcTF — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) June 6, 2020

Favreau revealed that the post-production stuff for “The Mandalorian Season 2” can happen remotely in the times of COVID-19 pandemic and there are no kinds of delay.

We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us. Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Date and Cast

The Mandalorian Season 2 will feature Pedro Pascal as the lone gunman who is trying to protect the Baby Yoda from the New Republic and running from galaxy to galaxy. Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa and other famous Hollywood names were present for the first season of The Mandalorian to don the director’s chair and similar big shot filmmakers will also be present for the second season.

'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave confirms he was a 2nd unit director on #TheMandalorian S2 and says the action has been taken 'to the next level' (via @Collider) pic.twitter.com/Pob64B5xFT — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) June 8, 2020

Sam Hargrave was present as the second unit director for The Mandalorian Season 2 and he has said the action scenes are on next level and fans will love it. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 2 will stream in October 2020 only on Disney+.