The Morning Show Season 2 Updates: Jennifer Aniston explains the reason for rewriting the scripts

Even though Kerry Ehrin, the creator of The Morning Show prepared the outlines of the second season, writers rewrote the scripts. The lockdown period gave them the much needed time. Jennifer Aniston said that there was something missing from the story.

The show is produced by Aniston. The Apple TV+ drama also scored Emmy acting nominations. The actress also plays the role of Alex Levy on the show. In an interview, Aniston explained,

We had a good six or maybe seven outlines already done, and we were in the middle of shooting [episodes] one and two. And then there was just this feeling, and I couldn’t put my finger on it. And then the COVID crisis happened.

The actress said that the lockdown period has given everyone a lot of time to think and there has been an increase in the level of awareness among people.

Jennifer Aniston & Billy Crudup Talk Character Conflict On ‘The Morning Show’, Season 2 Changes & Why We’ll Always Need ‘Friends’ https://t.co/75TR3SRqsH pic.twitter.com/EoiPo4subG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2020

When will the shooting begin?

The season 2 was set to release later this year. However, the pandemic crisis has delayed it further. Earlier in June, Reese Witherspoon that the shooting has not begun yet. They have already put four weeks into filming before the lockdown. But they can’t decide when to return to the sets.

Aniston said that they will start shooting as soon as circumstances allow. The government is still prioritizing the containment of the virus outbreak. The TV and movie sets have not opened yet.

What to expect from Season 2?

Billy Crudup gave some hints about the upcoming season. The story line is likely to see some reformation and institutional changes. The real life crisis has given the show an opportunity to explore as these stories are necessary and ripe.