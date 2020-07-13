A sealed copy of Super Mario. Bros. has become the most expensive video game of all time after it sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $114,000.

The 1985 box, sold by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, July 10th at a public sale of antique comics and paintings. The sealed copy has been locked for 35 years, remained unopen. It took 29 bids to drive the final sales price past the previous record-holder: $100,150 sold in February 2019 for another mint copy of Super Mario Bros. The buyer wants to remain anonymous according to Heritage Auctions.

The cart was so special due to its high quality. It is the highest graded (9.4 out of 10) sealed Super Mario Bros. game cartridge ever offered at public auction.

“It was part of one of the short production runs of the game packaged in boxes with a cardboard hangtab underneath the plastic, an indication that it was part of one of the first variants produced after Nintendo started using shrink-wrap to seal the games rather than stickers,” Heritage Auctions explained.

Another Big Selling Game

Super Mario Bros. wasn’t the only big-selling game sold at the auction on Friday. A Sega Pluto-02 Controller Model-Sega (c. 1995-1996), delivered a competitive $84,000 bid. The concept, which was scrapped from Sega’s project to build a second Sega Saturn console platform, was never revealed to the public before Friday.

Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! – Wata 9.2 B Sealed (Rev-A, Round SOQ, Mid-Production), NES Nintendo 1987 USA prompted bids from 27 collectors before finishing at $50,400.

A winning bid of $38,400 was obtained from the first sealed edition of Super Mario Bros. 3-Wata 9.0 A Sealed (Bros. “Left,” First Production), NES Nintendo, USA 1990. The branding of the version applies to the formatting of “Bros.” at the front of the case. This suggests that this edition is from the title ‘s earliest production period, probably equivalent to the first printing. People believed it is one of fewer than 10 in existence.