The Next James Bond Rumours: Idris Elba Or Tom Hardy – Who’s Going To Be The Spy After Daniel Craig?

The next James Bond movie with Daniel Craig playing the iconic spy, No Time To Die, will be his fifth and final one. Craig will be stepping back from the lead role after 15 years. Consequently, the world anxiously awaits the announcement of a new James Bond. Word is that it’s come down to two actors: Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.
Who Will Be The Next James Bond?
Heartthrob Tom Hardy has been rumoured to be stepping into James bond’s shoes. Apparently, he was offered the role after he auditioned last year. However, a ringing endorsement from George Clooney has brought Elba back into the consideration. It is reported that getting the tick of approval from someone like George is as good as gold. Hardy is supposedly refusing to comment about the rumors for fear of jinxing his chance.
Nothing Is For Sure
The official word regarding the next James Bond is that there no decision will be made until No Time To Die premieres. This story is strictly speculative and speaks with too much authority about Hardy’s chances at playing the spy. It only came about after Clooney, who has no real authority in casting the role, kindly said Elba would “do a great job.”
Additionally, it’s misleading to say the job is between only Elba or Hardy. The door is still wide open on who could be Bond. Franchise producer Barbara Brocolli even said the spy need not be a man. This is just one of many stories about who could be Bond, but the truth is no choice has been made yet.
Who remembers the morning commute? pic.twitter.com/7p5hye5IHi
— James Bond (@007) February 9, 2021
Rumours were that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page could be up for the role. While elsewhere it was said that it would also be Mulholland Drive star, Justin Theroux. Elba and Hardy, both a bit on the older side, are still frontrunners for the role. But we will just have to wait and see who will be the next Bond.