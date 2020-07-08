The Sims 5 Release Date and Compatibility with Nintendo Switch

The Sims has been a phenomenal life simulation series and arguably the most popular in its genre. Fans are now anticipating the release of The Sims 5 and the possibility for its debut on the popular Nintendo Switch console.

The Sims 5 on Nintendo Switch

EA and Maxis’ has not announced any significant effort to release The Sims 5 for the Nintendo Switch. The game publisher is taking a careful approach when bringing its game to the console, especially during Switch’s first year.

However, EA might have changed their mind after the company made an announcement at EA Play Live last month. The game developers mentioned that seven of its IPs are arriving in the console within the next year. Some games for the console are Apex Legends, Burnout Paradise, and possibly The Sims 4.

Bringing The Sims 4 to Switch could be a well-received decision on EA’s part. However, fans are questioning the possibility, given the huge file size of the game and its expansion. EA is obviously making a plan related to this issue.

The Sims 5 Release Date

EA has not said anything specific related to The Sims 5 despite the game has been around for some years. However, people are expected the current games to have a longer life cycle just like previous versions. This might not be surprising if EA has not started any development for The Sims 5.