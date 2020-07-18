The United States Government Plans to Ban TikTok

Another Chinese company gained the Unites States government’s attention. Previous, it was ZTE and Huawei that received a ban, now the government is considering adding TikTok into the list.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said the US government was considering to ban TikTok and other social media from China. The reason is no different from blocking Huawei, which is a national security threat. The US government is concerned about social media such as TikTok sharing user data with the Chinese government.

“Unless you want personal information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo also said that he welcomed India’s action to ban 59 Chinese apps. He said that the “clean app” policy promotes Indian national security.

TikTok Responding to US Secretary of State

TikTok claims US government allegations relating to user data security are incorrect. “We have never given user data to the Chinese government, even though we were asked to give it,” explained TikTok representatives.

The Chinese-based subsidiary of ByteDance informed that TikTok’s CEO is a United States national. Hundreds of important employees and officials in the security, protection, and product are the US citizens. “We have no other priority besides promoting a safe experience for users,” explained TikTok, as summarized from The Verge, Wednesday (07/08/2020).

Last two weeks, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps. This regulation raised in concern of security, after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India in Galwan valley. The Indian government is worrying that China is exploiting the data and the spying activities are dangerous for Indian citizens.