The Winds of Winter Release Date Deadline: Why George RR Martin keeps delaying the TWOW?

The Winds of Winter release date keeps getting delayed every year as George RR Martin fails to deliver on the deadline. It has been almost nine years for the “A Song of Ice and Fire” fans and they are still waiting for the next book in the series. Martin has been a busy man attached to several TV and Game projects including Game of Thrones and Elden Ring.

It is one of the main reasons why TWOW keeps getting delayed the misses every deadline. The Winds of Winter will be the sixth book in the ASOIAF series after “A Dance with Dragons” which everyone has been eagerly waiting for. Here are all the deadlines that George RR Martin has missed for The Winds of Winter and real reasons why he keeps delaying the book.

The Winds of Winter Deadlines missed by George RR Martin

George RR Martin has missed so many deadlines to publish The Winds of Winter that it is hard to keep track of the dates. The only thing clear is that TWOW has still not come out and fans are always hoping that the book will be published on the next deadline. Here are all the major Winds of Winter release deadlines that George has missed so far.

2014: Martin promised to write the books in three years after the previous book.

Martin promised to write the books in three years after the previous book. April 2016: George RR Martin promised that he will publish “The Winds of Winter” before “Game of Thrones” Season 6 premiere.

George RR Martin promised that he will publish “The Winds of Winter” before “Game of Thrones” Season 6 premiere. 2017: GRRM promised to publish the book but missed the due date and released “Fire and Blood” instead

GRRM promised to publish the book but missed the due date and released “Fire and Blood” instead 2020: George RR Martin has given the last deadline as July 29-August 2 and have “The Winds of Winter” in his hands when he arrive at the Worldcon 2020 in New Zealand.

Why does George RR Martin keeps delaying Winds of Winter?

George RR Martin has promised that he will deliver “The Winds of Winter” this year at the Worldcon 2020 in New Zealand. Although, the event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now will be a virtual thing, GRRM can still deliver Winds of Winter at the deadline. Fans are hoping that TWOW will finally come out in July 2020 as Martin has revealed that he is writing the book at a great pace in self-isolation.

I know we should not be pressuring people to try and push out creative projects during COVID, it's a stressful time, creativity doesn't work like that, yada yada But if the Winds of Winter isn't completed by the time it's over, I swear to God… — Vivienne Machi (@VivienneMachi) May 20, 2020

While most of the people are yet confident that George RR Martin won’t deliver the book and delay it again as he is busy in the “House of the Dragon” prequel series at HBO. George has promised that he will finish Winds of Winter before taking any new project, but we all know how he always misses the deadlines.