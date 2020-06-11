The Winds of Winter Release Date is Near, George RR Martin promises TWOW Publishing before Deadline

The Winds of Winter book is still not out and we have reached the middle of 2020 and facing a global pandemic. George RR Martin has been delaying Winds of Winter from the previous deadline of 2015, 2016, 2018 and July 2020 is the latest date the author has promised.

Martin has given enough hints to prove that he is very close to finishing TWOW and the sixth book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series will be published soon. George RR Martin has promised that The Winds of Winter will be out after the next month ends and fans are hoping that the author stays true to his words this time.

Game of Thrones and The Winds of Winter Delay

George RR Martin has been working on The Winds of Winter since 2011 and still has not completed the book. The primary reason why Winds of Winter has been delayed for so long is the Game of Thrones TV show with which GRRM was mainly associated. HBO not only kept Martin busy adapting his ASOIAF book into Game of Thrones series but allegedly also asked him not to release The Winds of Winter before the show ends.

It has also affected GOT as without the last two books, “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring”, the TV show ended very badly. GRRM has no more reasons to delay The Winds of Winter now except that he is working on another HBO prequel House of the Dragon but he promised to finish his books before working on that.

The Winds of Winter Publishing and Release Date

George RR Martin was not giving out any more release date promises for The Winds of Winter as he didn’t want to disappoint fans any further. However, Martin wrote in his May 2019 blog post that he would bring THE WINDS OF WINTER manuscript with him when he attends the Worldcon 2020 in New Zealand this year.

George R. R. Martin is in lockdown right? How great would it be if he emerged with a finished 'Winds of Winter?' — Richard (@grizzlybeere) June 9, 2020

The event is scheduled to take place between July 29 and August 2, although it will happen now virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean George RR Martin can’t publish The Winds of Winter before the promised deadline. In fact, George has said that he is getting enough time to work on The Winds of Winter in self-isolation and is working steadily to publish and release TWOW before the deadline.