The Winds of Winter Release Date, Spoilers: Arya Stark’s story will be extended in the Book

George R.R. Martin is taking too long to release the sixth book in the series. It’s already nine years since he started writing and there is no sign of the book yet. The readers have been waiting very patiently since then.

Recently, Martin said that the pandemic crisis has pushed him to lock himself up. Due to this, the book is progressing steadily and he is making quick progress. The fans are hoping that they may get to hear the good news soon.

The Girl With No Name

Martin said that The Winds of Winter draft will be complete by next year. He gave hints that he has been spending a lot of time writing several characters including the girl with no name in Braavos. He left out Arya’s name hinting at the evolution of her character as a member of the Faceless Men.

George R.R. Martin Is Finishing The Winds of Winter, For Real This Time https://t.co/GivtIf61lA via @VanityFair — Jangolfin Photography 📷 (@Jangolfin) August 24, 2020

Those of you who have watched the Game of Thrones series already know what Arya is doing in Braavos. She has been training silently and following Jaqen H’ghar’s orders for a higher purpose. Only Martin knows if she would continue on this path or head back.

In the series, we see Arya use her skill to kill Walder Frey and take revenge of his mother and brother’s death. Arya also kills the Night King and then goes ahead to venture on her own , sailing away from Westeros. Catelyn Stark said,

Forbid her anything and it became her heart’s desire. She had Ned’s long face, and brown hair that always looked as though a bird had been nesting in it. I despaired of ever making a lady of her. She collected scabs as other girls collected dolls, and would say anything that came into her head.

The HBO series shows her a serial killer. Her entire story is full of gruesome deaths and murder plots. Maybe Martin will take a different route and take Arya’s story in a different direction in The Winds of Winter.