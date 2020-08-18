‘The Winds of Winter’ Release Date, Spoilers: George RR Martin to make it the Final Book

George RR Martin is way behind his own deadline for The Winds of Winter. Last year, Martin posted that the sixth book of A Song of Ice and Fire series will be out by July 2020. However, the writer was unable to meet the deadline set by him.

Now the fans are clueless and wondering when they will finally get to read The Winds of Winter. The seventy one year old author has been working on this book for nine years now. Martin also posted on his blog that his fans have his permission to imprison him in a cabin if he is unable to finish the book before the 2020 World Science Fiction Convention to be held in New Zealand. Is anyone going to imprison him now?

When will Martin finish the sixth book?

The World Convention is cancelled and Martin has still not delivered the book. The author recently announced that he has a long way to go before he completes the sixth book. However, he has assured fans that the pandemic has given him all the time to finish the book. Martin said,

I am spending long hours every day on ‘THE WINDS OF WINTER’ and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week.

George R.R. Martin Is Currently Living A ‘Very Boring’ Life In Exile To Finish ‘The Winds Of Winter’ https://t.co/XZTVWViVMx — Liana (@LiianaShepard) August 18, 2020

Will this be the last book?

The Winds of Winter could be the last book in the series. Even if the book is released sooner, fans would like to savour it as it could be the last book of the series. It is difficult for the author to think of the seventh book as he has not completed the sixth book yet.

This assumption is made due to the author’s age and his health.