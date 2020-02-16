The Witcher Season 2 will have Multiple Witchers from the Games including Geralt of Rivia

The Witcher Season 2 is currently filming and with that, a lot of spoilers and leaks are coming about the story and characters. Paul Bullion and Yasen Atour are the latest actors to join the cast of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 on Netflix and they will be joining Henry Cavill to play the other Witchers. Geralt of Rivia is the main hero of the show but there have been more monster hunts in the lore who has played an important part in the storyline.

The set leaks have hinted on the possible plotlines for the first two episodes of season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ which will continue the Battle of Sodden from the first season finale. Here are more details on the cast updates on ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and what does it means for the plot overall.

The Witcher Season 2 Casts Two New Witchers

The Witcher Season 2 cast updates have hinted on the possibilities of exploring more of Witcher origin and lore. Paul Bullion who has previously appeared in shows such as Peaky Blinders and Dune will play Lambert of Kaer Morhen. Fans of Witcher games and books are aware that Lambert will train Ciri in the art of combat.

First attempt at pirouettes with long sword. Progress with the help from good friend and fight director @JonathanHolby ….#Fight in the park…. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8oXQypKVEM — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Yasen Atour from Strike Back will the witcher Coën from Poviss who also trains Ciri in sword skills and combat. The Witcher Season 2 will finally show the progression of Ciri from an innocent girl to a skilled fighter and magic-user. As for the role of Vesemir, there are no updates, but Mark Hamill has been rumored to play the role.

The Witcher Season 2 Set Leaks and Plot Predictions

The Witcher Season 2 set leaks from Surrey Redlands talk about lighting rigs and smoking machines, hinting it will show the aftermath of Battle of Sodden. Yennefer was last seen hurtling fire on the Nilfgaardian soldiers and one of the extra shared pictures of the old armor confirms the same.

While the Nilfgaardina armor was heavily criticized, show creator Lauren Hissrich has assured fans that it will be upgraded in the second season of ‘The Witcher’ for sure. Henry Cavill will return as Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 whose filming is expected to be completed by August 2020 with and the show could stream on Netflix around the end of the year during Christmas.