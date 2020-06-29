TikTok and 53 Other iOS Apps are Spying Your Data

TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media has been a phenomenon. There are at least 800 million users globally and the number keeps rising. Amid its popularity, TikTok accesses some of Apple users’ most private data, which can include passwords. Another 53 apps identified in March are still doing this practice.

This finding has been confirmed by researchers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk. On their blog post, they mentioned that these apps are quietly reading users’ clipboard every time the apps are opened. The clipboard is a feature where all the text copied or cut is stored. These apps’ accesses can be dangerous, as user sometimes paste their passwords, messages, and cryptocurrency wallet addresses. It is not clear yet the reason for doing so.

Finding on iOS 14

Alongside the developer beta release of iOS 14, this security concern regains attention. Apple added a novel feature providing a banner warning every time an app reads clipboard contents. Users are appreciating this, exposing apps engaged in this practice and how frequently they do it.

A YouTube video, gaining more than 100 thousand views has demonstrated this finding. When users open an app with this access, a pop-up message on top of the screen will give notification. Check out the video below.

Among these apps, TikTok gains more attention. A Twitter thread revealed that the apps are reading clipboard data aggressively, unlike any other apps. On the thread, the user mentioned that TikTok is pasting the data every 1-3 keystrokes.

If you have an iOS 14 beta installed on your phone, you can reproduce this finding. For example, you can copy some text from a website. Then, open TikTok and start typing in any text field. A notification will warn you every time an app “pastes” data from your clipboard.

To reproduce:

1. Have something on your clipboard. Eg copy some text from Notes or a website

2. Open TikTok and start typing in any text field

3. You learn from iOS 14 beta each time an app “pastes” – but in this instance I didn’t request it, and none of that text appears in UI — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 24, 2020

Earlier in March, TikTok said it would remove the clipboard-access algorithm in a few weeks. In fact, after more than three months, the app is still spying users’ clipboard data.

List of Apps Spying User’s Clipboard Data

Here’s a list of the other 53 apps:

News

ABC News — com.abcnews.ABCNews

com.abcnews.ABCNews Al Jazeera English — ajenglishiphone

ajenglishiphone CBC News — ca.cbc.CBCNews

ca.cbc.CBCNews CBS News — com.H443NM7F8H.CBSNews

com.H443NM7F8H.CBSNews CNBC — com.nbcuni.cnbc.cnbcrtipad

com.nbcuni.cnbc.cnbcrtipad Fox News — com.foxnews.foxnews

com.foxnews.foxnews News Break — com.particlenews.newsbreak

com.particlenews.newsbreak New York Times — com.nytimes.NYTimes

com.nytimes.NYTimes NPR — org.npr.nprnews

org.npr.nprnews ntv Nachrichten — de.n-tv.n-tvmobil

de.n-tv.n-tvmobil Reuters — com.thomsonreuters.Reuters

com.thomsonreuters.Reuters Russia Today — com.rt.RTNewsEnglish

com.rt.RTNewsEnglish Stern Nachrichten — de.grunerundjahr.sternneu

de.grunerundjahr.sternneu The Economist — com.economist.lamarr

com.economist.lamarr The Huffington Post — com.huffingtonpost.HuffingtonPost

com.huffingtonpost.HuffingtonPost The Wall Street Journal — com.dowjones.WSJ.ipad

com.dowjones.WSJ.ipad Vice News — com.vice.news.VICE-News

Games

8 Ball Pool™ — com.miniclip.8ballpoolmult

com.miniclip.8ballpoolmult AMAZE!!! — com.amaze.game

com.amaze.game Bejeweled — com.ea.ios.bejeweledskies

com.ea.ios.bejeweledskies Block Puzzle — Game.BlockPuzzle

Game.BlockPuzzle Classic Bejeweled — com.popcap.ios.Bej3

com.popcap.ios.Bej3 Classic Bejeweled HD — com.popcap.ios.Bej3HD

com.popcap.ios.Bej3HD FlipTheGun — com.playgendary.flipgun

com.playgendary.flipgun Fruit Ninja — com.halfbrick.FruitNinjaLite

com.halfbrick.FruitNinjaLite Golfmasters — com.playgendary.sportmasterstwo

com.playgendary.sportmasterstwo Letter Soup — com.candywriter.apollo7

com.candywriter.apollo7 Love Nikki — com.elex.nikki

com.elex.nikki My Emma — com.crazylabs.myemma

com.crazylabs.myemma Plants vs. Zombies™ Heroes — com.ea.ios.pvzheroes

com.ea.ios.pvzheroes Pooking – Billiards City — com.pool.club.billiards.city

com.pool.club.billiards.city PUBG Mobile — com.tencent.ig

com.tencent.ig Tomb of the Mask — com.happymagenta.fromcore

com.happymagenta.fromcore Tomb of the Mask: Color — com.happymagenta.totm2

com.happymagenta.totm2 Total Party Kill — com.adventureislands.totalpartykill

com.adventureislands.totalpartykill Watermarbling — com.hydro.dipping

Social Networking

TikTok — com.zhiliaoapp.musically

com.zhiliaoapp.musically ToTalk — totalk.gofeiyu.com

totalk.gofeiyu.com Tok — com.SimpleDate.Tok

com.SimpleDate.Tok Truecaller — com.truesoftware.TrueCallerOther

com.truesoftware.TrueCallerOther Viber — com.viber

com.viber Weibo — com.sina.weibo

com.sina.weibo Zoosk — com.zoosk.Zoosk

Other