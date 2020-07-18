Last two weeks, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. This regulation concerned national security after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India. The Indian government is worrying that China is exploiting the data and the spying activities are dangerous for Indian citizens.

However, there is no lack of TikTok videos flying around social media to keep users amused. One such viral video is a team of different healthcare practitioners turning their finger on the coronavirus. But they’re doing it in a unique and fun way to give every reason for a viral video.

The 52 seconds video has been watched more than 12 thousand times. The viral video posted on Twitter shows a variety of doctors performing a “Hi Corona” sound clip followed by a pause and then tossing a finger through their gloves.

It’s fun to watch so many health officials, who were fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, share a light-hearted video to show the world that “they have this fight.”