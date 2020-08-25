Titans Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers: Red Hood’s Origin Story will be Revealed

Season 3 of Titan is set to release soon. In its second installment, the Titans finally defeated Deathstroke. Fans also saw the transformation of Dick Grayson into Nightwing and death of Donna Troy. This time the team of superheroes will relocate to Gotham City. Some new characters will also be introduced.

The cast members including Anna Diop, Brenton Thwaites, Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly reunited virtually for the DC FanDome event. They discussed about certain episodes from the first and second season and the story so far. The fans were introduced to Mercy Graves, Jericho, Blackfire, Rose Wilson, Deathstroke and Superboy in the second season.

Titan has a tradition of introducing new characters in every season. The fans will get to meet Commissioner Barbara Gordon, Red Hood and Dr. Jonathan Crane in Season 3. It is already announced that Curran Walters will play the role of Red Hood, while we are yet to hear about Crane and Barbara’s characters.

In Season 3, Jason will don a new identity to take down his old team. However, this raised a lot of questions as Jason Todd is still alive at the end of Season 2. Jason’s murder at the hands of Joker led to his transformation. Only in 2005, Jason returned as Red Hood in Batman: Under the Hood.

The closest that Jason ever got to dying was in Season 2 when Deathstroke kidnapped him and threw him off a high rising building window. Fortunately, he was saved by Superboy. It is difficult to find reasons why Jason is angry with his team and wants to change his identity.