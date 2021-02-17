Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Marriage Rumours: The Couple Saved Their Marriage From Brink Of Divorce?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were allegedly days away from filing for divorce last year. However, word is that Brady just barely managed to convince her to give their marriage another shot.

Last year, Brady revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that Bündchen “didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family”. Bündchen apparently felt that she had sacrificed her multi-million-dollar modeling career to raise her family. Realizing he could lose everything, Brady began making drastic changes to the pair’s deeply damaged union.

Tom Brady On Gisele Bundchen

In the interview, Brady revealed his spouse of 11 years is “different” from what the public perceives.

“She’s probably very different than how people would probably see her, what’s been portrayed as a fashion model.”

He noted the 39-year-old stunner is a very “spiritual woman”. Bündchen, who practices meditation, “believes in trying to heal herself”. The sports star also revealed–

“She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that.”

Truth Behind The Story

The only reason this story is making rounds is because of Brady’s recent Super Bowl win. The football star was in the news, so gossip mongers have made a big deal out of his marriage. Yes, Brady did admit last year that Bündchen was dissatisfied with their marriage as it was, but he also insisted at the time that he’d put in the work to fix things with his wife and family. It was a story about the past, not the present. The fact is, a marriage that didn’t need saving, was “saved” by tabloids.

Supposed marital problems between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen has been a popular narrative in gossip columns. Several outlets have published reports claiming the pair’s marriage was either on the outs or clawing its way back to normalcy. Last summer, Bündchen supposedly thought Brady was selfish. A denial from Bündchen’s spokesperson proved the claim wrong. This time last year, the pair were apparently headed for a $600 million divorce. That wasn’t true then, and it certainly isn’t true now.