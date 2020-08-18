Tom Cruise and Reese Witherspoon Collaboration News: Nicole Kidman jealous?

Rumors have it that Tom Cruise wants to star next to Reese Witherspoon. But his ex-wife Nicole Kidman is completely distressed to hear about it. Let’s look into the story closely.

According to National Enquirer’s story, Cruise is looking forward to reinvent himself and want to be more than an action star. However, Witherspoon was a bit freaked out about the entire situation. She knew that this would surely upset Kidman.

Cruise felt that just like Kidman, his career would also sore after collaborating with Witherspoon. Apparently, this whole collaboration scene would also jeopardize Kidman’s friendship as she confided in Reese and told her about her miserable relationship with Tom.

Cruise is doing just fine

The entire story seemed far fetched and made up. Tom Cruise is happy with his career and doing fine. Top Gun: Maverick is set to release soon. meanwhile, Cruise is also working on the action sequels to Mission: Impossible 7 and Edge of Tomorrow.

Top Gun: Maverick got Delayed Again! Why is there Constant Delay? https://t.co/7uajqTejyj — GizmoPosts24 (@posts24) August 18, 2020

Kidman’s Collaboration with Witherspoon

Surely, Big Little Lies has been a boon for Kidman’s career. But Kidman was doing great before her collaboration with Witherspoon as well. Kidman also got an Academy Award nomination for Lion before the launch of Big Little Lies. She has created her own resurgence.

Will Witherspoon collaborate with Cruise?

Witherspoon is currently working on several projects including Legally Blonde 3. Her production company is also in work for the adaptation of the bestselling novel titled Where the Crawdad Sings. It seems that Witherspoon is already very busy. She has no current plans to collaborate with Tom Cruise.