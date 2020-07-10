Truecaller Questioned Indian Army’s Decision to Banned The App

The Indian Army recently banned Truecaller for the army personnel. This decision has made Truecaller disappointed.

A Truecaller spokesperson in a statement said that the app considers India as its home. He added, “we also have immense respect for the Armed Forces and we stand in solidarity with them and the Indian government. We would like to reiterate that Truecaller remains safe to use, both for our citizens and for our esteemed armed forces personnel.”

The same statement said that the Swedish based company sees no reason to be in the list. The Truecaller team is trying to reach out to the government to understand the issues behind this regulation.

The Indian Army on Thursday directed its personnel to uninstall and delete 89 apps. The command considers the security issue and leakage of sensitive data. Some of these apps are Tinder, Facebook, Truecaller, Zoom, Reddit, and PUBG. Personnel denying this order will receive strict actions.

Truecaller has over 17 crore users in India and mentioned that it does not sell the data to any third party. The app identifies and blocks spam calls and SMS for its users.

Last week, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps. This regulation raised in concern of security, after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India in Galwan valley. The Indian government is worrying that China is exploiting the data and the spying activities are dangerous for Indian citizens.