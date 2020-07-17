Twitter Hacker Paid Employee to Hijack Famous Accounts

A massive cyber attack happened on various famous Twitter accounts, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and others. The purpose is one thing, run a Bitcoin scam!

The hackers use these famous twitter accounts to promote a doubling Bitcoins, which apparently is a scam. Due to this attack, a lot of people have fallen for the scam, some predicted the number is up to $100,000. Yet no one has clarified the exact loss because of this accident.

“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” Twitter explained in a series of threads.

Underground Hackers sharing A Screenshot of the Twitter Admin Tool

According to sources, the hackers might gain access through an internal admin tool at Twitter. Leaked screenshots of an internal company admin tool are spread, this is possibly used to conduct the account takeovers. The screenshot is doing the rounds amongst various underground hacking circles.

Hackers Paid Twitter Employee to Gain Access

An investigation revealed that two hackers had paid a Twitter employee. They ordered the employee to change the email addresses of some popular accounts using the tool. This way, the hacker could then take control of them.