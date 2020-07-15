The UK Government announced on Tuesday that it would ban the purchase of new Huawei 5G kits.

Starting from next year, the government stated that it will remove the telecommunications giant’s equipment. Also, The UK government expects full removal from 5G networks by the end of 2027.

The decision comes on the basis of new advice from the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC). The organization is considering the impact of US sanctions on the Chinese telecommunications providers.

The government decides this regulation at a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC). Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom led the meeting to decide the banning.

Following the UK’s initial decision on high-risk vendors. Huawei receives the effect in May. This decision is the first of their kind, eliminating the company’s access to products built on the basis of US semiconductor technology.

Technical experts at the NCSC reviewed the effects of the sanctions. They concluded that the company will need a major restructuring of its supply chain. The Chinese company will no longer have access to the technologies on which it is currently dependent. Also, there are no alternatives to which it has adequate trust.

As a result, ministers agreed that UK operators should stop the purchase of Huawei equipment affected by the sanctions.

“Following US sanctions against Huawei and updated technical advice from our cyber experts, the government has decided it is necessary to ban Huawei from our 5G networks,” the UK’s Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

“No new kit is to be added from January 2021, and UK 5G networks will be Huawei free by the end of 2027. This decisive move provides the industry with the clarity and certainty it needs to get on with delivering 5G across the UK.”