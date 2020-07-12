United States Secretary of State Praised India’s Policy to Ban Chinese Apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the United States is “certainly looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

“I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

Pompeo also said that he welcomed India’s action to ban 59 Chinese apps. He said that the “clean app” policy promotes Indian national security.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps that can serve as appendages of the CCP’s surveillance state. India’s ‘clean app’ approach will boost India’s sovereignty, will also boost India’s integrity and national security as the Indian government itself has stated,” he said while briefing reporters in Washington.

Pompeo also praised Ajit Pai’s action, the head of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), against two Chinese technology companies.

“I applaud FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s for designating Huawei and ZTE as national security risks,” he said.

Last week, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps. This regulation raised in concern of security, after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India in Galwan valley. The Indian government is worrying that China is exploiting the data and the spying activities are dangerous for Indian citizens.